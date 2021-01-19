WhatsApp Web Phone Numbers, Mp4 Files Leaked on Google Searches

In a major data breach, Cyber Security expert Rajashekhar Rajaharia has alleged that Whatsapp web users’ data has been leaked on Google searches. This comes a week after WhatsApp group chat links were also reportedly leaked on Google.

This time the data includes WhatsApp phone numbers and Whatsapp mp4 files. Although mp4 files are encrypted and cannot be opened, the phone numbers are easily available via simple indexing on Google searches.