WhatsApp to Roll Out Dark Mode for Web, Stickers for Indian Users
Features include animated stickers, dark mode for Whatsapp Web, QR codes, and improvements to group video calls.
WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has announced a host of new features for its users on Thursday, 2 July. The features include animated stickers, dark mode for Whatsapp for Web, QR codes, status for KaiOS and stability improvements to group video calls. All features will be available for Indian users in the coming weeks.
With the new animated stickers, the platform is aiming to make the chatting experience more engaging than ever before, especially when everyone is staying home as the COVID-19 cases increase around the world.
“Stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”
The new QR code features will make adding new contacts easier for users. To add new contacts, users will only need to scan the QR code of another user to add their contact details to their phone.
The platform is also bringing the much awaited Dark Mode to WhatsApp for Web. The feature was introduced to the platforms mobile app earlier this year. The feature will be highly appreciated as most users are working from home and using the platform to communicate on their laptops and desktops.
WhatsApp also recently increased the size of group video calls from four to eight and also added a group video call icon on group chats of 8 or less.
All KaiOS features have some good news coming their way as the platform has made available the Status feature. KaiOS users will be able to share updates with their contacts which will disappear after 24 hours.
