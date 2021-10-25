Whatsapp to Not Work on These Devices From Next Month: Check Details Here

Other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo are also included in the list.

Users must note that while these devices will stop being supported by Whatsapp, they must not panic. This process will happen in a phased manner and Whatsapp will not immediatly stop working from 1 November 2021 on these devices. The smartphones will merely stop gaining security updates and new features, which will invariably lead to the app being defunct on these older smartphones.