WhatsApp to Allow Forwarded Texts to Be Searched & Verified Online

WhatsApp on Monday, 3 August, announced that it is piloting a way to double check forwarded messages by providing a new option, of tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat.

Once the feature is active, a magnifying glass icon will appear next to a forwarded text and allow a user to look up its veracity on Google.

“Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received,” WhatsApp’s statement said.