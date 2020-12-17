WhatsApp Payments Now Live in India with Four Top Banks

SBI now offers UPI services through the WhatsApp Payments, bringing the convenience of easy and instant mobile based payments.

Parag Rao, Country Head-Payments Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & Marketing, HDFC Bank said that the partnership with WhatsApp Pay is yet another important step toward achieving financial inclusion and making affordable financial services available to Indians.

“Such partnerships will further fuel the economic growth and development of the nation,” Rao added.

WhatsApp had said earlier that the payments feature is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment.

In India, the WhatsApp payment service competes against major players like Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, among others.