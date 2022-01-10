WhatsApp New Feature: Check How To Make Group Video Calls
Learn how to make group video calls via group chats, individual chats, call log and more
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. Therefore, today we have brought to you its latest group video call feature that the company introduced in 2021.
So lets dive right in to see how to make this group video call, how many participants are allowed and many more details.
WhatsApp Group Video Call : Common Questions Answered
The WhatsApp group video call feature permits up to eight people to participate in one single video call.
When a person receives a group video call, he or she will be able to see the number of participants currently on the incoming WhatsApp group video call, on their screen.
Group video call history shall also appear in the 'Calls' section of WhatsApp. If need be, you can easily click on the call history and view the various individual participants who were on the group video call.
Users must note that WhatsApp has enabled individuals to join missed group video calls if they are still ongoing.
WhatsApp Group Video Call: How to Make Call from Calls Tab
Open the WhatsApp appliction and click on the 'Calls' section.
Click on 'New call' followed by 'New group call'.
Next, choose the contacts you wish to add on to the call and then click on 'video call'.
WhatsApp Group Video Call: How to Make Call from Individual Chat
Open the WhatsApp application and navigate to a chat with whichever contact you wish to video call with.
Click on the 'Video call' option.
Next, once the efirst contact has accepted your call, go to 'Add participant' and choose the next contact you wish to add in this group video call.
WhatsApp Group Video Call: How to Make Call from Groups
If you have a group with 33 or more participants, you must open the concerned group you want to video call on and press 'group call'.
However, if your group chat has 32 or fewer participants, then you must click on 'Video call' first. Next you will see that the first seven people who answer would have joined your Whatsapp group call.
Readers must note that only group members can participate in the group videocall via this method.
