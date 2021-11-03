WhatsApp Launches Three New Features
Read below to find out WhatsApp's latest features include a desktop editor, sticker suggestions and many more.
Facebook owned WhatsApp has launched three new exciting features to its globally famous messaging application.
The company has come up with one new feature for the web version of WhatsApp as well as the mobile version. In addition, two new features have also been launched separately for the mobile app to enhance the overall user experience.
With the all new exciting features, users on WhatsApp can now edit their images on the web as well as their mobiles before sending them. Besides this, users will not only get sticker suggestions for their chats but also find that the link preview has gotten better on the application.
While the latst features still need to be rolled out by the company, WhatsApp has shared glimpses of its new features on its official Twitter handle.
Read below to find out the latest features of WhatsApp and how they function-
Desktop photo editor
The Desktop Photo Editor will enable WhatsApp users to edit images on their desktop app before sending them out to their friends and family. Users will also be able to add stickers to their pictures. While, this feature was previously limited only to the mobile version of the app, users can now use this feature on WhatsApp web as well.
Sticker suggestions
With the latest launch of the new features, WhatsApp will now be able to suggest stickers according to its user's conversations. The sticker suggestions will pop up as you type and you wont have to manually search for a relevant sticker. This enhances the user's experience and is aimed at not breaking the chat flow of users.
Link Previews
With WhatsApp's new Link Preview feature, users will be able to see the full link preview when they send out a link to their friends or family. This way, the receivers will be able to see larger portions of the text preview, thus contributing to the overall user experience.
Thus, we hope you will try these new WhatsApp features soon and enjoy them as much as the company wants you to.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.