WhatsApp Adds Additional Biometric Security Feature for Web

As millions of people now access WhatsApp on their PCs and laptops, the Facebook-owned platform on Thursday announced that it will include an additional layer of security where users will be able to link their WhatsApp account on mobile phones to their computers.

In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account, you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device.

In mid-January, it was found that WhatsApp on Desktop (Web) application was allegedly exposing personal mobile numbers via indexing on Google Search.

Independent cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia had shared some screenshots with IANS showing indexing of personal mobile numbers of WhatsApp users via Web version on Google Search.