What Are New Umbrella Entities & Why Are Bank Unions Opposing It?

The letter urged the central bank to scrap the "whole process of NUE licensing" and focus on strengthening the domestic payments group, NPCI, which operates as a non-profit.

Sharat Chandra, industry expert and a blockchain and emerging tech evangelist believes that the grounds of opposition, by UNI Global Union, IT for Change, Joint Action Committee Against Foreign Retail and E-commerce (JACAFRE) and the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF), are flimsy .

Meanwhile, the protesting groups have no locus standi as far as New Umbrella Entities (NUEs) is concerned.

RBI’s draft framework for NUE, issued on 10 February 2020, clearly states that the NUE shall be a ‘for-profit’ or a Section 8 Company as may be decided by it incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013.