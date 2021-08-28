What Are Air Taxis? Will the New Drone Policy Pave Way for Air Taxis?

The Ministry of Aviation published its new liberalised drone policy on Thursday, 26 August, hinting at the launch of air taxis in the near future.

"Air taxis are being researched globally... and many startups are coming up. The time is not far when like taxis that you see on roads, like Uber, etc, you will see see taxis in the air under the new drone policy. I believe this is very possible," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a press conference.