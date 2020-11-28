US Auto Safety Regulator Slaps $210 Mn Fine on Hyundai Moto, Kia

US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday. 27 November penalised Hyundai Motors Co and Kia Motor’s US units a record $210 million as the car manufactures failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion, reported Reuters.

Hyundai agreed to a total civil penalty of $140 million, including an upfront payment of $54 million, an obligation to spend $40 million on safety performance measures, and an additional $46 million deferred penalty if it does not meet requirements.

Kia's civil penalty totals $70 million, including an upfront payment of $27 million, requirements to spend $16 million on specified safety measures and a potential $27 million deferred penalty.

The US NHTSA said the two affiliated Korean automakers agreed to consent orders after it said they had inaccurately reported some information to the agency regarding the recalls.