Two Dead in Tesla Car Crash in US; No One Was Driving, Say Police

In what could be another Autopilot-mode failure, two persons were killed in a Tesla car crash in Texas. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told Houston television station KPRC 2 that investigations revealed that 'no one was driving' the fully electric 2019 Tesla when the accident happened.

"There was a person in the passengers’ seats in the front and the rear," the report quoted Herman as saying on Sunday.