Now You Can Send Audio DMs on Twitter in India: Here’s How
Twitter has rolled out Audio DMs feature in India, Japan and Brazil.
The social media micro blogging platform Twitter has rolled out a new audio message feature which enables users to send voice messages via direct messages (DM). Several users from India, Brazil and Japan have already started receiving this update.
Sharing his thoughts on the new feature, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said, "India is a priority market for Twitter, and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience of the service here.”
Twitter had also introduced audio tweet feature in June 2020, which enables its users to send Tweets in the form of an audio recording. Users can also add text to the ‘audio’ tweet.
Similarly, the audio DM feature is designed to send audio messages but it is not clear yet whether there is a 140 second limit to this feature or not.
How to Send Audio DMs on Twitter?
In order to access the ‘audio DM’ feature, follow the below steps:
- Open Twitter application
- After the Twitter app launches, tap on the ‘envelope’ icon located on the bottom left hand side of your screen
- Search for a user from your DM list or open an existing conversation
- In the chat box, tap on the ‘record’ icon to start recording and send the message
- Hold the ‘record’ icon and swipe up to send the audio to the user.
(Note: Recording option has only been rolled out to a few users. If you don’t see the ‘recording’ icon, you need to wait for the next update so that the feature is accessible to you.)
