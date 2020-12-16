Twitter to Shut Down Live-Streaming App Periscope by March 2021

“The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we've seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time,” the Periscope team said in a statement.

“Leaving it in its current state isn't doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter,” the statement further read.

Twitter bought Periscope in March 2015 before the product had been publicly launched. The Periscope app for Android and iOS was developed by Kayvon Beykpour and Joe Bernstein.

Sources then said the acquisition amount was “sizeable”, above $50 million. Some said it fell between $75 and $100 million.