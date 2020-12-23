Twitter to Make Biden’s @POTUS Account Begin With Zero Followers 

The Wall Street Journal reported that there was contention between the Biden team and Twitter over whether the followers would be transferred.

According to Twitter, the accounts for @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca will also have their followers gone.

Twitter said it is "in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to White House account transfers."

The company last month said all existing tweets on those accounts will be archived and it will transfer the accounts – reset to zero tweets – to Biden.

Donald Trump's @POTUS account will be renamed @POTUS45 and "frozen as-is".

Trump will be in control of @realDonaldTrump, although with less protections than before.

From 20 January next year, Trump will lose special privileges on Twitter and his tweets will be treated as any other user.