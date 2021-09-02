Twitter Starts Testing Super Follows, a New Way for Creators to Earn Money
With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter.
Twitter on Wednesday, 2 September, rolled out Super Follows to some people in the US who will be able to share an extra level of content and conversation with their most engaged followers on Twitter.
With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter, and in exchange, these subscribers get special access to even more of their favourite authentic Twitter content and conversations.
Through Super Follows, creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to give their Super Followers extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations.
People can earn up to 97 percent of revenue through their Super Follows subscription, after third party in-app purchase fees, and until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings across all Twitter monetisation products.
After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third party in-app purchase fees.
Right now, iOS users in the US and Canada can Super Follow select accounts and the company will be rolling it out to more iOS users globally in the next few weeks.
Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and Twitter.com coming soon.
