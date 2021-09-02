Twitter Starts Testing Super Follows, a New Way for Creators to Earn Money

Twitter on Wednesday, 2 September, rolled out Super Follows to some people in the US who will be able to share an extra level of content and conversation with their most engaged followers on Twitter.

With Super Follows, people can monetise bonus or behind-the-scenes content on Twitter, and in exchange, these subscribers get special access to even more of their favourite authentic Twitter content and conversations.

Through Super Follows, creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to give their Super Followers extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations.