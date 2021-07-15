Twitter Says Goodbye to Fleets Within 8 Months of Its Launch

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced to shut down its ephemeral Fleets feature starting from 3 August. The microblogging platform had launched the feature only eight months ago.

Fleets are disappearing tweets that can be seen in a row at the top of users' Twitter handles on smartphones. It is similar to Instagram and Facebook story feature.

"In the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped," Ilya Brown, Twitter's Vice President of product, said in a statement late on Wednesday, 14 July.

"We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter," Brown added.