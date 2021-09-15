Twitter Pivots to Reddit With Communities; But Will It Breed More Echo Chambers?

That means you can tweet all your thoughts on Mercury Retrograde directly to Astrology Twitter without worrying about spamming your sneakerhead friends’ feeds!

When you send a tweet in a Community, only people in your Community are able to reply but the tweets will be publicly visible.

Only those in the Community can engage in the conversation – tweet, reply, like, or retweet.

New members must be invited by the moderator or another member in the Community in order to join.