Twitter Is Planning on a New ‘Undo’ Feature For Tweets: Report
Microblogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a ‘Undo Send’ timer for tweets, which will give users the ability to pull back a tweet till a few seconds, even after clicking the send button.
This feature has been spotted by Reverse engineer Manchin Wong who cracked the code and extracted information about Twitter working on this new feature.
According to the video posted by Wong, the ‘Undo Send’ timer will start as soon as a user publishes a tweet. The timer is said to last for only a few seconds. If the timer expires, users will not be able to reverse their action.
This new function comes days after Twitter rolled out Clubhouse alternative Spaces, audio chat rooms for android users.
However, there is no clarity on when the social media platform is planning to roll out this feature.
‘Undo Send’ feature was also mentioned by social media tipster Matt Navarra in July 2020.
According to Navarra, Twitter might offer this service only as a part of a paid subscription service.
Announcement for paid subscription of services was made by Twitter on 26 February. for special content services from high-profile accounts, as a part of its economic model to generate and diversify its revenue.
"Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.
(With inputs from AFP)
