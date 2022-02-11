ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Crashes Across Platforms, Site Shows 'Error' Message
The microblogging site showed the "error" message on loading.
i
Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Friday, 11 February.
Thousands of users across the world faced problems logging into the site according to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages.
The problem appears to have started at around 10:30 pm on Friday.
The site on loading showed the "error" message.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×