Twitter Confirms Testing of ‘Undo’ Feature
The `Undo Send` button is expected to provide a 30-second time for users to withdraw a tweet.
Microblogging platform Twitter confirmed that it has started testing an ‘undo’ tweet feature. The company is likely to launch the feature for users via a subscription service.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first discovered a subscription screen tied to the feature, reported CNET.
Wong shared a screenshot of the feature in a tweet saying, “Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like ‘Undo Tweet’."
All Twitter users already have access to a delete feature. But the upcoming ‘undo’ feature is likely to be different. It will provide users with a small window after pressing ‘send’ to stop it from being sent, reported IANS.
The Twitter ‘undo button’ will also function as a ‘progress bar’, showing how long you have to undo a tweet before it gets sent.
The ‘Undo Send’ button is expected to provide a 30-second time for users to withdraw a tweet with spelling and other errors before anyone can see it, reported IANS.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter aims to more than double its annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users). A subscription service is another move to achieve the goal.
(With inputs from IANS and CNET)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.