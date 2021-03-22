Twitter Confirms Testing of ‘Undo’ Feature 

All Twitter users already have access to a delete feature. But the upcoming ‘undo’ feature is likely to be different. It will provide users with a small window after pressing ‘send’ to stop it from being sent, reported IANS.

The Twitter ‘undo button’ will also function as a ‘progress bar’, showing how long you have to undo a tweet before it gets sent.

The ‘Undo Send’ button is expected to provide a 30-second time for users to withdraw a tweet with spelling and other errors before anyone can see it, reported IANS.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter aims to more than double its annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users). A subscription service is another move to achieve the goal.

(With inputs from IANS and CNET)