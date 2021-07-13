Twitter Took Action Against 133 Posts in India: Transparency Report

“We receive complaints in our Grievance Officer - India channel that relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter's enforcement actions that are not included in the data below. The majority of complaints received in this channel during this reporting period fell into these categories,” the Twitter report said.

“In addition to the above data, we processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 7 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” Twitter in its report added.