TRAI Puts Airtel, Vodafone Premium Offerings of Faster 4G on Hold

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to put on hold specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, reported news agency PTI.

The move comes amid questions about whether the network preference has come at the cost of deteriorated services to other subscribers.

TRAI has written to the two operators – Airtel and Vodafone Idea – questioning them about their individual plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users. It has asked the operators how they are protecting the interest of other general subscribers, the report added.