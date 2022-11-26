Toyota Innova Hycross Launch Date in India: Price, Features & Specifications
Toyota Innova Hycross India is expected to be launched in January 2023. Check more details here.
Toyota Kirloskar Motors has finally unveiled the most awaited Toyota Innova Hycross HPV in India, soon after its global debut in Indonesia on Monday, 21 November 2022.
The official tweet by Toyota India reads as "The legend has elevated itself to the all new-Innova HyCross with HY SUV Styling, Hybrid Performance, Plush Comfort and Enhanced Safety. Embrace it, experience it and book it to take your lifestyle to a new Hy."
The advance bookings for the year 2023 has already started for the the new-generation Innova HyCross. Interested customers can book their vehicle online on the official website of Toyota India by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 or they can made their advance booking by visiting the nearest Toyota dealer.
2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Launch Date in India
As of now, Toyota India has only revealed the teaser of Toyota Hycross HPV in India and have not confirmed the official launch date. However, according to several media reports, the launch date of Toyota Hycross in India is January 2023.
Toyota Innova Hycross India: Features and Specifications
Here's the list of some expected features and specification of the new upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross in India.
The HPV vehicle will be powered by two petrol engines and there is no diesel engine.
Multi-spoke alloy wheels.
JBL sound system for high quality music.
The car is designed with a panoramic sunroof, giving it an elegant and chic appearance.
Sporty SUV like design with a bold front fascia and muscular look.
LED taillamps.
7-inch digital driver display.
Ambient lighting system.
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be easily connected to the Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense tech with ADAS.
Ventilated and comfy seats.
The list of exact features and specs of Toyota Innova Hycross India will be officially unveiled at the launch event. Check out this space regularly to stay updated with the latest details.
What Is the Price of Toyota Innova Hycross in India?
The exact price of the new generation Toyota Innova Hycross in India is not known yet. However, it is expected that the Toyota Innova Hycross HPV may be sold in India at an amount of Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom).
