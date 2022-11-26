Toyota Innova Hycross Launch Date in India: Price, Features & Specifications

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has finally unveiled the most awaited Toyota Innova Hycross HPV in India, soon after its global debut in Indonesia on Monday, 21 November 2022.

The official tweet by Toyota India reads as "The legend has elevated itself to the all new-Innova HyCross with HY SUV Styling, Hybrid Performance, Plush Comfort and Enhanced Safety. Embrace it, experience it and book it to take your lifestyle to a new Hy."

The advance bookings for the year 2023 has already started for the the new-generation Innova HyCross. Interested customers can book their vehicle online on the official website of Toyota India by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 or they can made their advance booking by visiting the nearest Toyota dealer.