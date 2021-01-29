TikTok Rival Firms Open to Hiring Employees Fired by ByteDance

Made in India video sharing platforms like 'Khabri' and 'Indus App Bazaar,’ have already started planning to hire former TikTok employees.

Gurugram-based Khabri on Friday, 29 January, said it was looking to ramp up its team by recruiting people from the talent pool hit by the Chinese apps ban in India, including employees from ByteDance’s platform TikTok.

Dushyant Kohli, COO, Khabri, told The Quint, "Ex-Tik Tok employees are relevant for us as we are in a similar, knowledge-based field. We are leading the pack for knowledge-based audio content in Hindi. So, we welcome their (job) applications, to be a part of team Khabri and serve the next billion users from Bharat."

Happily, for Tik Tok employees, Indus App Bazaar, another mobile application platform, is also keen on hiring them.