This 20,000mAh Power Bank Uses Same Batteries Found in Tesla Cars
Chargeasap Flash 2.0 uses graphene battery cells made by Panasonic, which are used in the Tesla’s electric vehicles
A company called Chargeasap may just fulfil your dreams of owning ‘Tesla designed’ battery technology for just $299. Chargeasap Flash 2.0 – a 20,000mAh power bank – uses the same batteries that are found inside Tesla cars.
Chargeasap Flash 2.0 uses Graphene battery cells made by Panasonic, which are used in the Tesla’s electric vehicles. Using this tech, it is possible to input or output more power from the product. It also lets you fast charge devices and the power bank as well.
With the graphene battery cells, the Chargeasap Flash 2.0 can go for 2,000 charge cycles, as compared to 500 charge cycles in an average power bank.
The power bank includes two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. These come alongside dual coil wireless charging that lets you charge supported Apple Watch or other devices at 10-watt max.
One of the Type-C ports offers 60-watt out while the other one delivers 100-watt in or out. Both also support USB-PD standard.
Furthermore, the USB-A ports support Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 with 18-watt out. One of these ports can deliver up to 40-watt power to Oppo and OnePlus devices, and 22.5-watt standard from Vivo and Huawei phones.
