This 20,000mAh Power Bank Uses Same Batteries Found in Tesla Cars

A company called Chargeasap may just fulfil your dreams of owning ‘Tesla designed’ battery technology for just $299. Chargeasap Flash 2.0 – a 20,000mAh power bank – uses the same batteries that are found inside Tesla cars.

Chargeasap Flash 2.0 uses Graphene battery cells made by Panasonic, which are used in the Tesla’s electric vehicles. Using this tech, it is possible to input or output more power from the product. It also lets you fast charge devices and the power bank as well.

With the graphene battery cells, the Chargeasap Flash 2.0 can go for 2,000 charge cycles, as compared to 500 charge cycles in an average power bank.