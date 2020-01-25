The Big Lesson From the Bezos Hack: Anyone Can Be a Target

You may not think you're in the same league as Jeff Bezos when it comes to being a hacking target. Probably not, but you — and just about anyone else, potentially including senior U.S. government figures — could still be vulnerable to an attack similar to the one the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner apparently experienced.

Two UN experts this week called for the US to investigate a likely hack of Bezos' phone that could have involved Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A commissioned forensic report found with “medium to high confidence” that Bezos' iPhone X was compromised by a video MP4 file he received from the prince in May 2018.

Bezos later went public about the hack after the National Enquirer tabloid threatened to publish Bezos’ private photos if he didn’t call off a private investigation into the hacking of his phone. It's not clear if those two events are related. The Saudis have denied any involvement in the purported hack.