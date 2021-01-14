‘Tesla Ready to Commence Its Operations in India’: CEO Elon Musk

The tech-savvy Karnataka is the first state in the country to have an electric vehicle policy to woo investments in the Automobile sector. A few startups like Ola Electric, Sub Mobility and others have set up their operations in the city.

Meanwhile, Tesla is also in touch with other state governments such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to further expand its operation in India.

Speaking about the Tesla launch in India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari last month informed that Tesla will begin operations with sales in early 2021 and then "maybe" look at assembling and manufacturing of vehicles in the country.