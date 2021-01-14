‘Tesla Ready to Commence Its Operations in India’: CEO Elon Musk
Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Bengaluru.
American electric car tech giant Tesla is all set to enter the Indian market. After a long wait, CEO Elon Musk broke his silence on Wednesday, 13 January, and has officially announced registration of Tesla in Bengaluru.
According to the information received, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.
Musk said that he is on the way to fulfill his promise to let electric cars run on the roads of the country. Reacting to his 41.2 million followers, Musk also tweeted on making India his next destination. However, he did not give out any other information on his further plans.
The tech-savvy Karnataka is the first state in the country to have an electric vehicle policy to woo investments in the Automobile sector. A few startups like Ola Electric, Sub Mobility and others have set up their operations in the city.
Meanwhile, Tesla is also in touch with other state governments such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to further expand its operation in India.
Speaking about the Tesla launch in India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari last month informed that Tesla will begin operations with sales in early 2021 and then "maybe" look at assembling and manufacturing of vehicles in the country.
