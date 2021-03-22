Tesla Will Shut Down If Its Cars Could Spy: Musk Post China Ban

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company would shut down if its cars are used for the purpose of spying, Reuters reported. His comments came in response to recent news of China banning the use of Tesla cars for government and military use, citing alleged security risks posed by the company’s electric vehicles.

"There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Reuters quoted Musk as telling a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion. The CEO urged greater mutual trust between the world's two biggest economies.