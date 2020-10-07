ViewSonic M1 Projector Review: This Could Be Your Portable HDTV

If you are looking for a big-screen entertainment experience you’re bound to put your money on a high-definition television set (HDTV) that also fits your budget. That would be the sensible thing to do.

But what if you were looking for a portable entertainment solution that you can not only carry around in your backpack but can also use to watch movies, sports or anything, without compromising on the big-screen experience.

This is where we thought of trying out the ViewSonic M1 projector to see whether it can really substitute an HDTV for your professional and entertainment purposes.

Let’s check it out.