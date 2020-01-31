The Note 10 Lite Is A Sign That Samsung is No More About Flagships

In the last few years, we have seen certain smartphone makers transition from a flagship killer brand to an imposing figure in the flagship category. OnePlus being a prime example.

Contrary to the above, Samsung is a renowned flagship brand in India but even the South Korean giant had to transform itself in a way to be ubiquitous for an aggressive Indian market.

Samsung is no longer all about flagships, and it’s making inroads into every price category of the mobile segment. Over here we’re specifically talking about the under Rs 40,000 bracket which it did try to capture with the S10e but that plan went down faster than the Titanic.

And now, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at Rs 38,999 with a hope to offer the “Note experience” for young India.