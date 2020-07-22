OnePlus Nord vs the Competition: Which is Better Under Rs 25,000?

While both the OnePlus Nord and the Vivo V17 come with 6.4-inch displays, the 6.7-inch screen on the A70s is slightly bigger. It’s not that big of a difference but does help Samsung’s case when one is looking for a big screen to binge on Netflix or YouTube.

All three displays push out almost the same amount of pixels with a Full HD+ screen, however, the OnePlus Nord display supports 90Hz refresh rate which makes it compelling enough to be picked over the other two.

All three smartphones come with bezel-less displays with the OnePlus Nord leading this race with 86.2 percent screen to body ratio.

As far as the design goes, the OnePlus Nord feels more premium thanks to an all-glass design. Since it uses Gorilla Glass 5 there’s not really much to worry about even if you drop it accidentally.

The use of plastic on the Vivo V17 and the Samsung Galaxy A70s takes the sheen away from the devices and make them look bulkier.