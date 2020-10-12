Motorola Razr 5G first Impressions: More Glass & Gusto This Time

When the Motorola Razr was introduced back in 2018, it brought with it that nostalgic sentiment and cajoled some of the audience to shell out more than a lakh on a smartphone that felt like it was rolled out as a prototype.

Two years later, Motorola has launched the Motorola Razr 5G, which, as the name suggests, adds 5G capabilities to the device and comes across as a more-refined avatar of the aforementioned 2018 variant.

We got a day with the Motorola Razr 5G and here is our first impressions of the device.