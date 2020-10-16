Marvel’s Avengers PS4 Review: A Superhero Game That Lacks Punch

After the Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crystal Dynamics thought of throwing in a comic-based role-playing game into the mix to make sure that the gaming community had more of some Avengers action to feast on.

Earth’s mightiest heroes come together once again to take on an evil army of robots (just like in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron), although the premise and story of this single-player game are different from the movie.

We got a chance to have a go at the Marvel’s Avengers on the PS4 and this is our review.