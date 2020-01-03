Looking for Good Gaming Headphones Under Rs 15,000? Try These

The Cloud Alpha uses its signature memory foam on the ear cups that are comfortable. It sits well on the ears and there is no noise leak at all. Even the cushioning on the headband is of superior quality and ideal for long gaming sessions.

I’ll give some brownie points to both as each comes with a carry bag in the box.

The Logitech G Pro X offers a leather-clad cushion for the ear cups but not as comfortable as the Alpha. The fact that Logitech offers another pair of cloth earcups in the box gives customers the option to change them.

In terms of overall comfort, I’m slightly inclined towards the Cloud Alpha.