Looking for Good Gaming Headphones Under Rs 15,000? Try These
Whenever I see these high-end PC gaming stations rigged with expensive hardware I wonder whether amateur or weekend gamers ever get to experience something like that on their personal gaming stations.
Gaming has picked up in India and with the proliferation of gaming hardware, they have not only become accessible but affordable at the same time.
Gaming headphones are a must-have if you want high-fidelity audio with your gaming experience and that’s why today I have two gaming headphones that offer flagship-level features in the sub-15k price bracket.
Here’s a quick look at the Logitech G Pro X and the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headphones.
Design & Build Quality
There are a lot of people who look for a bit of robustness in their gaming headphones and that’s where the Cloud Alpha stands out. It comes with an aluminum frame that is capable of withstanding accidental drops if any.
The ear cups on the Alpha gets matte black finish, with the logo embossed on the outside which makes it look appealing.
The G Pro X, on the other hand, sports a very minimalistic design. Yes, it does come with a metal frame but it takes the sheen away from the headphones. The overall built does make it sturdy but it’s not very good looking, especially the all-black colour option.
The fact that the design is understated makes it more versatile and can be used for other daily audio needs.
Comfort & Ergonomics
If there’s one feature that should be added to a gaming headphone, it is the 90-degrees folding ear cups which make it more travel-friendly. In addition to this, you get extra comfort, as you can fold them and let them rest on your neck.
The sheer size and robustness of the Alpha Cloud doesn’t offer you that flexibility which is why its primary use case is gaming. It rests comfortably on the head but isn’t as snug as the G Pro X.
Both the HyperX Cloud Alpha and the Logitech G Pro X come with a mouthpiece that connects via 3.5mm jack and wires for PC connection. The G Pro X wire is 2m in length, while the Alpha gets a 1.3m wire. Although just to add, the Cloud Alpha does offer a separate PC cable which is 2m long so it really isn’t a deal-breaker.
The Cloud Alpha uses its signature memory foam on the ear cups that are comfortable. It sits well on the ears and there is no noise leak at all. Even the cushioning on the headband is of superior quality and ideal for long gaming sessions.
I’ll give some brownie points to both as each comes with a carry bag in the box.
The Logitech G Pro X offers a leather-clad cushion for the ear cups but not as comfortable as the Alpha. The fact that Logitech offers another pair of cloth earcups in the box gives customers the option to change them.
In terms of overall comfort, I’m slightly inclined towards the Cloud Alpha.
Sound Quality
The HyperX Cloud Alpha comes with custom dynamic drivers which offer an enhanced gaming experience. There is a lot of focus on the bass, which gives the gunshots and explosions that extra ‘boom’. A lot of focus has been given to the mids, having said that, the highs get overpowered by the extra bass at times.
Needless to say that the Cloud Alpha has a very balanced sound signature which makes it a very good gaming accessory.
The Logitech G Pro X comes with customised hybrid mesh G Pro drivers which offer good overall sound quality. There is more emphasis on the treble and it offers more positional awareness but the bass isn’t as punchy as the Cloud Alpha.
Since there is more focus on the mids and the treble with the Pro X, it can also be used for listening music and watching movies.
Microphone quality from the Pro X is better and more defined compared to the Cloud Alpha. Though the Alpha does offer noise cancellation capabilities it’s not as rich as the G Pro X.
If I had to pick, I’d put my money on the Cloud Alpha purely because of the extra thump that it offers.
Which One Should You Go For?
It’s tough to call a winner but let’s just say that each of these headphones bring a lot to the table but it’s purely dependent on what you’re seeking.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha offers a robust option for a gaming headphone that doesn’t offer a lot of versatility in terms of multiple uses. But, as a gaming headphone, it stands out. At Rs 10,500 it offers more comfort than the G Pro X and definitely takes it a scale-up in terms of overall sound quality.
The Logitech G Pro X comes in at Rs 13,499 and at that price it offers a lot of versatility as a gaming headphone. You can carry it around like regular headphones and nobody would even get to know. It comes with a slightly better mic setup and aces in terms of its compact form factor.
As a pure gaming headphone, I’d pick the HyperX Cloud Alpha but if someone is looking for more versatility, the G Pro X fits the bill perfectly.
