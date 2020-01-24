The LG G8x ThinQ Folds But Isn’t a Foldable Phone & Here’s Why
The LG G8x ThinQ was launched last year in October for global markets and since then it has intrigued quite a few. The fact that the phone offers a dual-screen experience without asking for a very high price certainly grabbed my attention which is why I was keen on trying out the LG G8x.
But before we start giving you our opinion of the device, let’s be clear about one thing. The LG G8x isn’t a foldable phone much like the Galaxy Fold from Samsung. So, what is LG trying to achieve. Is the secondary display just a gimmicky addition or does it really add value to the package? Let’s find out.
What’s Good?
The LG G8x covers all the basics with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable. It also offers wireless charging to the 4,000mAh battery pack.
A little splash won’t be a problem as it comes with IP68 water-resistance and a dual 12 and 13-megapixel camera setup at the back that clicks decent images. I liked the dynamic range the camera is offering but some of the images captured on the phone had blurred edges which were disappointing.
Check out some of the samples I clicked:
Now that we have breezed through the specs let’s talk about the real headline maker. The phone’s second screen. The secondary screen is the same panel that’s been used for the primary display. The second display connects to the phone via USB-Type C port and also uses the phone’s battery to power itself.
As a secondary display, you can use it to run multiple applications at a time. People who like multi-tasking will love this.
You can not only switch apps from one screen to the other using the three-finger swipe gesture but also browse websites on Chrome using the wide view option where you can view the entire website across both the displays.
It also offers Quad DAC for audiophiles if they’d want to rock on the headphone jack for high-fidelity audio.
LG has added a game pad for the second screen which can be used to play selective games. It didn’t really cater to my needs especially when I wanted to play with on-screen controls but it works brilliantly for racing and fighting games. I like LG’s thinking here and this is definitely a forward-looking approach.
What’s Bad
Okay, what’s with that glossy panel on the front? Apart from the small 2-inch IPS display panel that shows the time, date and battery capacity, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. Long story short, it’s a fingerprint canvas.
The case that houses the secondary display is bulky and doesn’t come with an additional battery. The thick bezel between the two displays isn’t a pretty sight but it’s one of the compromises you’ll have to make when using two screens at the same time.
The plain jane design doesn’t really work for me. Having said that, it might work for others but frankly speaking, if you’re spending anything north of Rs 40,000, the phone needs to have the x-factor.
Also, I feel that app developers need to work on more applications to support this kind of form factor. Right now there’s a dearth of supportive apps for the dual-display phone.
The 4,000mAh battery might fall short of reaching meeting expectations especially when you’re running two displays. It’s a good thing that it supports 21W fast charger.
Should You Buy?
As a standalone device, there is nothing earth-shattering about the LG G8x ThinQ. But, when you bundle it with the secondary display there are a number of possibilities one can explore.
At Rs 49,999, you’re getting to experience a dual-screen phone which also runs a powerful processor and is waterproof.
Comparing the G8x to the Galaxy Fold would be like comparing apples to walnuts so I wouldn’t even go there. So, if you can learn to live with LG’s UI which looks a lot like what Samsung is offering with the One UI, I think the LG G8x is something you can consider.
