The LG G8x ThinQ Folds But Isn’t a Foldable Phone & Here’s Why

The LG G8x ThinQ was launched last year in October for global markets and since then it has intrigued quite a few. The fact that the phone offers a dual-screen experience without asking for a very high price certainly grabbed my attention which is why I was keen on trying out the LG G8x.

But before we start giving you our opinion of the device, let’s be clear about one thing. The LG G8x isn’t a foldable phone much like the Galaxy Fold from Samsung. So, what is LG trying to achieve. Is the secondary display just a gimmicky addition or does it really add value to the package? Let’s find out.