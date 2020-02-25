iQOO 3 First Impressions: Good Camera With a Powerful Processor

It’s a race to be the best 5G smartphone in India and most smartphone companies are lining up their best smartphones for this challenge. New entrant iQOO (I-ku) has launched its flagship smartphone the iQOO 3 which comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and a mightily impressive spec sheet.

But does is all this chest-thumping about being a disruptor and a champion on paper really translate to a fluid smartphone experience in reality?

We got our hands on the iQOO 3 5G phone to see what the buzz is all about.