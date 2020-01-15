Should You Consider Buying a Google Chromebook Instead of Windows?

Google’s making phones, smart speakers and even laptops, but that last one has been curiously missing from the Indian market for quite some time.

However, that has changed over the past few months, and Google is now pushing its Chrome OS-based notebooks in the country, via its partner brands like HP and Dell among others. Chrome OS has been created by the team at Google which is headed by Sundar Pichai.

This laptop, unlike the traditional ones, will only work if you are connected to the internet. However, compared to how Chrome OS was operating a few years back, things have become a lot more manageable.

We decided to use one of these for a few weeks and see if a Chromebook costing below Rs 40,000 in the Indian market is worth putting on the buying list for daily users.