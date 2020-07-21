Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Samurai Tale You Must Experience 

I have always been fascinated by samurai tales. Be it the late 1950s action flicks by one of the most celebrated Japanese directors Akira Kurosawa or the action-packed cartoon series by Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack.

When I got wind of the fact that Sucker Punch Productions was working on a samurai tale of its own I couldn’t wait for the release Ghost of Tsushima.

The past couple of weeks have gone by playing this epic action-packed samurai adventure and the experience has been invigorating.

We reviewed the Ghost of Tsushima on a PS4 and our experience left us wanting for more each time we progressed through this open-world stealth action game.