Fossil Gen 5 Review: It’s Got The Looks, But Let Down By The OS

It’s been almost six years since smartwatches have become an essential part of the tech ecosystem.

Though smartwatches haven’t made a drastic impact as fitness bands they still have managed to grab a portion of the market that wants to graduate to a tech-heavy watch.

Fossil, an American fashion brand, ventured into smartwatches a while back and has been keeping up with the competition in this segment.

The company is looking to appeal to customers who want the premium smartwatch experience without having to shell out as much as you would pay for an Apple Watch.

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR has a lot of character when you look at it, but does it really ‘tick’ as well on the inside? Does Google’s expertise lend any value to the watch? Here’s what we think about the smartwatch.