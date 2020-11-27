FIFA 21 Review: What’s New & Should You Buy It?

EA Sports didn’t come out with a demo of FIFA 21, and this didn’t really go down well with a lot of potential buyers. This made it tougher for people to pre-book the game as many feared that there weren’t a lot of changes that FIFA 21 was bringing compared to its previous iteration.

Early FIFA 21 reviews brought some of the worst nightmares of EA to life as gameplay videos and critics suggested that there isn’t much to look forward to. I, too, was a sceptic when I received my reviewer's copy but didn’t jump the gun with my initial reactions to the game.

I thought let’s give the game some more time. So, after a series of patches and bug fixes, FIFA 21 is all set to enchant the dynamic world of football simulation. So, what does FIFA 21 offer and what are some of the cons? Let’s take a look.