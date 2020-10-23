Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite: Which One To Go For?

In terms of performance, the duo come powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, PowerVR GE8300 graphics for audio and video processing as well as 8 GB internal storage for apps.

This, the company says, is 50 percent faster than the 2nd Gen Fire TV while consuming lesser power which we can agree with. Both the Fire TV Stick and the Lite offer HDR support however the Lite version misses out on Dolby Atmos.

The big difference between the two streaming devices is that the Fire TV Stick offers more TV controls via the remote which comes with a volume rocker and a mute button. Apart from these, most of the functionalities are the same.