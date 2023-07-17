A Complete Breakdown of What Makes Nothing Phone 2 Better Than Its Predecessor

Tech co-founder Carl Pei launched Nothing Phone (1) back in 2022 and brought a much-needed excitement to the increasingly identical world of smartphones. Creatively named Nothing Phone, the first series of phones created a certain niche for the brand among the consumer circles.
Now exactly a year later, the smartphone manufacturer has unveiled the successor to Nothing Phone (1): Nothing Phone (2). Since there’s a lot of curiosity and anticipation among the masses to know about the differences between Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2), we’ve detailed out every aspect of the Nothing Phone (2) in comparison to its predecessor in this article.
DESIGN & BUILD:
The Nothing Phones have strategically introduced nostalgia-driven designs and patterns to a much younger consumer base.
The Nothing Phone (2) boasts a similar design language, but with a hint of advancement. This device features a glass back and front, elegantly sandwiched between a robust metal frame.
One notable difference from its predecessor lies in the back panel design. Unlike the flat back of Nothing Phone (1), the back glass of the Nothing Phone (2) gracefully curves along the sides, offering a distinctive aesthetic and, more importantly, an enhanced grip. This ergonomic design consideration ensures that the device rests comfortably in the consumer’s hand.
Moreover, the Nothing Phone (2) boasts a larger form factor compared to its predecessor. With increased height and width dimensions, it offers a bigger canvas for your digital utilities.
Measuring at a depth of 8.6mm, it reveals a slight increase in thickness compared to Nothing Phone (1)'s 8.3mm profile. In terms of weight, the Nothing Phone (2) has seen a slight increase from the 193.5 grams of Phone (1) to 201.2 grams.
GLYPH INTERFACE:
The new Glyph interface is visually much more appealing than the previous edition.
Nothing Phone (2) surpasses Nothing Phone (1) with its extensive lighting customization, offering 33 zones compared to the previous 16. Users can now employ Glyph as a progress bar for popular applications like Zomato and Uber. Additionally, the inclusion of Glyph Timer and Glyph Composer allows users to conveniently set timers and personalize ringtones, features that were absent from the Nothing Phone (1).
DISPLAY:
Nothing Phone (2) comes with a larger display, now measuring 6.7 inches, in contrast to the 6.55-inch screen of its predecessor. This center-punch-hole OLED panel features FHD+ resolution and utilizes LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology. With LTPO, the screen refresh rate can dynamically adjust from as low as 1 Hz up to a seamless 120 Hz, offering users a smooth and fluid visual experience. In comparison, Nothing Phone (1) supports a screen refresh rate ranging between 60 Hz and 120 Hz.
Furthermore, the Phone (2) incorporates a 10-bit panel, delivering an enhanced peak brightness of 1600 nits, a significant increase from the 1200 nits found in Nothing Phone (1). Outdoors, Nothing Phone (2) achieves a fullscreen brightness of 1000 nits whereas Nothing Phone (1) offers a fullscreen brightness of 500 nits.
CAMERA:
Both Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1) feature a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP + 50MP configuration. However, Nothing Phone (2) introduces an upgraded 50MP IMX890 main lens, replacing the 50MP IMX766 main lens found in Nothing Phone (1). The secondary sensor remains unchanged, utilizing the Samsung JN1 lens for ultra-wide shots.
Notably, Nothing Phone (2)’s camera includes the ability to capture 4K videos at a smooth 60 frames per second (fps). In contrast, Nothing Phone (1) is limited to recording 4K videos at 30fps. Additionally, Nothing Phone (2) introduces several exciting camera modes such as Advanced HDR, Motion Capture 2.0, Super-res Zoom, and Lenticular.
The front camera of the Nothing Phone (2) incorporates a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies, which is a significant upgrade from the 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera found in Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (2)'s selfie camera boasts the ability to shoot Live HDR videos and capture 1080p videos at a smooth 60fps.
PERFORMANCE:
The Nothing Phone (2) takes the crown as the most powerful device in the Nothing Phone lineup, thanks to its utilization of the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In contrast, Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+, a chipset positioned in the mid-range segment. With Nothing Phone (2), users can anticipate an enhanced gaming experience and smoother overall performance, thanks to the improved processing power.
Furthermore, Nothing Phone (2) introduces a 512GB storage variant, catering to users with greater storage needs. Boasting the Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on the latest Android 13 operating system, Nothing Phone (2) offers a seamless and up-to-date software experience. On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) ships with Android 12 and the initial version of the Nothing OS. However, it is worth noting that Nothing Phone (1) is upgradeable to Android 13 and will soon receive the Nothing OS 2.0, aligning it with the software capabilities of the Phone (2).
In terms of the battery backup, Nothing Phone (2) features a 4,700mAh battery, an improvement over the 4,500mAh battery found in Nothing Phone (1). Additionally, Nothing Phone (2) supports 45W wired charging, providing faster charging times compared to Nothing Phone (1)'s 33W fast charging. Both devices offer support for 15W wireless charging and 5W reversed charging, ensuring convenient power options for users on the go.
PRICING:
The Nothing Phone (2) is available in Dark Gray and White colour options in the following variants:
- ₹44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM
- ₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
- ₹54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.
Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale on July 21 on Flipkart.