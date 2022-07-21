Zuckerberg, Sandberg to Testify in Court Over Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, and Sheryl Sandberg, the ex-COO of the platform, will testify in a California court about how the company handled user data in connection with 2018's Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg will face a six-hour deposition while Sandberg, who announced her departure from Meta in June, will face up to five hours of questioning, according to new court filings accessed by Reuters.

The depositions will take place over the next two months, and could feature other top executives like Javier Olivan, who will replace Sandberg as Meta's COO. New details about the scandal could emerge as a result.