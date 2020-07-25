Zoom To Triple Workforce In India & Back Away From China: Report

Also, Zoom’s longstanding ties with China are a cause for worry for some of its users who believe that the Chinese could be using these platforms to spy on them.

Since it has a sizable workforce in China with over 700 employees including its R&D department many have confused Zoom as a Chinese app.

The company had to release an official statement stating its origin from San Jose in California after the Indian government had banned 59 Chinese apps in India.

India is currently rethinking its technological ties with China after a recent clash between the two countries that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.