‘Shocked’ at the Resemblance: Zoom India Chief on JioMeet App
JioMeet offers free unlimited HD video calling and doesn’t have a premium subscription as of now.
The JioMeet video chat app was released in India last week and many users can’t help but notice the similarities between JioMeeet and Zoom.
Many people have taken to Twitter to post pictures of the JioMeet interface along with a screenshot of the Zoom app.
On the similarities between the two apps, Zoom’s India head, Sameer Raje, has said that he was “shocked” to see the resemblance and said there have been a lot of discussions internally to pursue a legal route to deal with the matter.
As per a report by The Economic Times, Raje said that the company “knew it was happening and knew it was coming.”
“It's fine, it is not the first time that Zoom has faced competition. Our strength has been our products and technology and our focus is on customers. What our competitors do is their strategy,” he added.
On the possibility of a legal course of action, Raje said that there have been numerous discussions internally and will not comment on it because it is a matter for the legal team to handle.
The company has also been in the news recently trying to present a clearer image to the people that it is not a Chinese firm, after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps in the country.
Zoom recently issued a statement saying that the company hails from the United States, is “traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California.”
It has also been working with the Indian government over the past three months on how it is running operations in India and whether it stores any of the data collected in India outside of the country.
“We met them in April, May and June, are in touch with MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs and have discussed relevant technical information about our data centres... We are not sharing data, we are sharing technicalities of our platform, how it operates,”Sameer Raje to The Economic Times
