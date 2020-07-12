‘Shocked’ at the Resemblance: Zoom India Chief on JioMeet App

The JioMeet video chat app was released in India last week and many users can’t help but notice the similarities between JioMeeet and Zoom.

Many people have taken to Twitter to post pictures of the JioMeet interface along with a screenshot of the Zoom app.

On the similarities between the two apps, Zoom’s India head, Sameer Raje, has said that he was “shocked” to see the resemblance and said there have been a lot of discussions internally to pursue a legal route to deal with the matter.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Raje said that the company “knew it was happening and knew it was coming.”

“It's fine, it is not the first time that Zoom has faced competition. Our strength has been our products and technology and our focus is on customers. What our competitors do is their strategy,” he added.