Zoom Down: Video Conferencing App Not Working For Users Globally
The Zoom outage seems to have affected most parts of the US East Coast and Europe.
Video conferencing app Zoom has suffered an outage globally causing distress among millions of users.
The go-to video communications solution for many people these days appears to have been experiencing issues since 5 PM IST according to website-tracking platform Downdector.com.
The outage has affected some parts of Europe while the majority of the users in the East Coast of US seem to have been encountering issues with the app.
While it's inconclusive why people are facing issues with Zoom, 63 percent have reported problems logging in, 22 percent have been struggling to establish a server connection while 14 percent are encountering poor video quality.
The issue doesn’t seem to have affected many Indian users.
Many of Zoom’s users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration as many people who are working from their homes use Zoom to communicate with their colleagues.
Although many are seeing this as an opportunity as without Zoom, online classes and work cannot happen for most educational institutions and companies.
Post the lockdown, Zoom has been one of the most-used video conferencing applications globally. The platform is touted to have more than 200 million daily active users in the last couple of months.
