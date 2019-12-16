Zomato May Soon Buy Out UberEats in India to Fight Against Swiggy

The online food delivery in India could soon become a duopoly market if the reported news about Zomato buying UberEats comes through.

This has been mentioned in a TechCrunch report on Monday, quoting multiple sources who’re aware of talks happening between both the companies, which is claimed to have reached an advanced stage. The report further points out the deal “currently values UberEats' India business at around $400 million (Rs 2,840 crore).”

Many have pointed out UberEats’ delayed entry into the Indian market has played a big role in lack of demand for the service, where it has been competing with established names like Zomato and Swiggy. Even FoodPanda, after its acquisition by Ola, failed to rack up the numbers, forcing the cab aggregator to shift its business focus elsewhere.