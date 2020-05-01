In more than a month of lockdown, the top searches on the Internet also changed considerably. In Yahoo India's latest "Search in the Lockdown" which compares what users in India searched for before the country went into lockdown in March and what they searched for during the lockdown, some interesting results have emerged.Before lockdown, top searches on Yahoo included Delhi election results, Delhi violence, Donald Trump, and Arvind Kejriwal among other searches.Through the lockdown searches related to novel coronavirus jumped 427 percent according to Yahoo. Top five keywords included COVID-19 updates, symptoms of COVID-19 etc.Kanika Kapoor displaced Priyanka Chopra as the most-searched celebrity. Ramayan replaced Big Boss as the top entertainment show search. And Dalgona coffee topped the list for the most-searched recipe.Here's a list of the top searches during lockdown. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)