Xiaomi Smart Living 2022: How to Watch Launch of Mi Notebook, TV, Other Devices
Xiaomi's Smart Living 2022 launch event will begin at 12 noon on Thursday, 26 August.
Xiaomi is all set to host its Mi 'Smart Living 2022' event in India on Thursday, 26 August. Herein, the company will a launch a range of new products.
According to the official website, it is expected to launch a total of six products. It includes Mi Smart TV, Mi Notebook laptop, mi Smart Band 6, a new router, shoes, and Mi security camera.
Xiaomi's Smart Living 2022 launch event will begin at 12 noon on Thursday. It will be held online.
How and where to watch Xiaomi Smart Living 2022 event launch event live?
Xiaomi's Smart Living 2020 launch event can be streamed live online on Mi India's official YouTube channel and official social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, etc.
Here's what you can expect from the upcoming launch event.
Mi Band 6
Xiaomi will launch its new fitness band in its Smart Living event. It will be an addition Mi's already popular range of fitness bands. Mi fitness band 6, which has already launched in China, is likely to sport 1.56-inch AMOLED display and 326ppi of pixel density. It will also come with SpO2 monitoring, six workout modes, and a 125mAh battery.
Mi Notebook
The new generation Mi Notebook is expected to come with backlit keyboard and may feature a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a high screen refresh rate, reported India Today. The report further added that Mi Notebook can be powered by the new 11th generation intel core processor.
Mi TV 5X
The upcoming new Mi TV 5X smart TV 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. iT will support Google Assistant and will run Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.
Apart from the above-mentioned products, Xiaomi will also launch Mi router, shoes, and security camera at Smart Living event 2022. For more details about the same, tune in to the live launch event on Mi India's YouTube channel.
